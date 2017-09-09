Marketing for Developers 2.0 A book and course for programmers who want to learn marketing

Hi Product Hunter! Want to make 2017 the year you build and launch something that resonates? Tired of making software that no one wants? It’s time to invest in yourself: get Marketing for Developers and make progress towards your goal. Right now you can get $10 off the book with this coupon.

A software developer who learns marketing is unstoppable.

After reviewing thousands of startups, only one factor could predict their success *

It wasn’t the quality of their code.

It wasn’t “scratching their own itch.”

It wasn’t the programming framework they chose.

It wasn’t test-driven development or continuous integration.

What makes an app successful? Having product/market fit.

Programmers who earn significant revenue from their products validate demand before they start coding.

One of the biggest mistakes developers make is they think they know what people need. But building something that meets a need isn’t enough. You have to create something people want.

How do you build something people want?

“I’m a software developer who’s already launched some projects. None of them generated any revenue. I got this course to help me fix that. I want to build a SaaS that makes enough income to pay my rent, preferably more.” – Marketing for Developers student

Tired of making software that no one wants? Discover what people will pay for before you start coding.

Marketing for Developers takes you through this process:

Good marketing isn’t about employing the latest growth hack. At its core, good marketing is correctly identifying a legitimate problem that people will pay you to solve.

Marketing for Developers is the guide you’ve been waiting for

The book and course will teach you everything you need to know.

The beginning: everyone starts with no audience, no product, and no revenue. It's OK if you're just starting out!

Build something people want: you'll learn how to choose your target market, understand what motivates them, and pick a product idea.

Use the lean marketing stack: identify the right tools, configure them, and track the right analytics events.

Pre-launch: design a landing page that converts, write blog posts, optimize for search and build buzz.

Launch and grow: promote your application with confidence, get more traffic, creating campaigns that convert, and get your first paying customers.

Launched in 2015, it’s sold nearly 5,000 copies.

Who is this for?

Marketing for Developers is for programmers who want to earn an income from the products they create. I wrote it specifically for these three stages:

“I want to build a product, but haven’t found an idea.” “I’m building a product, but haven’t yet launched.” “I’ve launched, and I’m looking for my first 100 customers.”

These tactics will also be useful for startups and teams to review together.

My friend Patrick Mckenzie has this great quote:

“As developers, you can create things, which is magical.”

You can build the application; this Marketing for Developers will help you to launch it to paying customers.

Confession: I’m not a good software developer.

You’re probably a better programmer than I am.

But I’m really good at is building products people want.

I’ve been working with SaaS companies since 2008. I was the Product Manager at Sprintly and Mailout, and have consulted on marketing & growth for startups in London, San Francisco, Boulder, and Portland.

In 2016, I decided to stop consulting and work on my own products full time. I now earn an independent income from the things I make.

I’ve heard from thousands of developers who have the same dream:

I’ve created and launched lots of products. None gained much traction. I want to launch an app and make a living from it! My goal, to start, is to get 100 paying customers by the end of this year.

Here’s my story and how I can help you, as a software developer:

Question: “If this guy is so good, why is he sharing his advice? Why not keep it to himself?”

I think my friend Adam Wathan said it best:

“I always thought I wanted to run a software business but lately I’m convinced I like teaching more.”

Since 2008, I’ve worked with dozens of software companies as a Product Manager and a consultant on product marketing. I’ve helped other people launch profitable web apps. On the side, I’ve launched profitable side-projects (a WordPress plugin and a site template system).

But what I’ve enjoyed the most is working with a variety of different people on their products, and helping to make them better.

Similar to Adam, I love teaching. I have 9 years of experience as a Product Manager, and 10 years of experience in marketing.

Whether you’re selling software, services, or books and courses, the ultimate aim is to help your clients make progress. My desire for this book and course is this:

To help software developers earn an income from their projects so that they can gain more freedom and independence.

Marketing for Developers reviews:

Vadim Demedes says:

“★★★★★ What can I say – amazing! A specific checklist on how to market & launch your product”

Ricardo Gomes says:

“★★★★★ This is an amazing resource. Justin knows his stuff and gives very actionable advice. I recommend this to any developer that can’t seem to figure out what the marketing “gurus” are talking about.

If you want to grok marketing, check this out.

Hi, I’m Justin Jackson, @mijustin on Twitter. I’m the former Product Manager at Sprintly and Mailout.com. I’ve also consulted on marketing & growth for startups in London, San Francisco, Boulder, and Portland. I created Marketing for Developers, in October 2015. Since then, it’s been purchased over 5000 times. Currently, I’m building Product People Club and offer training on Coach. I host two podcasts: MegaMaker, and Product People. I’ve also been featured in: